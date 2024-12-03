CNN’s Tapper: When ‘Trimming the Fat Out of Twitter,’ Musk Opened the Door for ‘Nazis and Hamas’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Tuesday on “The Lead” that when CEO Elon Musk attempted to trim the “fat out of Twitter, what he basically did is just open the door for Nazis and Hamas.”

While discussing President-elect Donald Trump appointee Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE, an acronym for Delivering on Outstanding Government Efficiency, Tapper said, “What makes you think that, if you think that, Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk might be might be good at this? I mean, obviously, Tesla and Musk’s exploration of space are impressive. But when it came to trimming the fat out of Twitter, what he basically did is just open the door for Nazis and Hamas. So, you know, that might be a leaner operation at Twitter, but it’s also it also made Twitter kind of a cesspool.”

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said, “Yeah, look, I’ve been a leader on that, sending letters to Elon about all the anti-Semitic comments, quite frankly, that I get towards me on Twitter. At the end of the day, I think everyone in Congress is of the position that government isn’t perfect. Right? So I’m looking for ways to improve government. I think the American people expect us to find ways to improve government, and in some places, that may be shrinking the size of government. By the way, that used to be a Republican concept, but lately, they want more government in bedrooms. And so, I’m looking to have this overall conversation. It’s why I joined the caucus, to go there and meet with my colleagues across the aisle. And Democrats shouldn’t fear this conversation. I think there are ways to improve government, and I’m looking to do that.”

