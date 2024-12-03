Homan: We Need Congress to Act on Unaccompanied Minor Issue, Treat All Kids Like Ones from Mexico

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated Congress needs to act to fix the unaccompanied minor issues on the border by reforming federal law to treat children who come from other countries the same way as children from Mexico and Canada.

Homan said, “Congress can fix it by simply changing the TVPRA, the Trafficking Victims Protection [Reauthorization] Act, which had a good intention. And what that says is when a child comes across the border alone or with the help of a cartel, we’ve got to ascertain if they’re a victim of trafficking. And if they are, they get special rights and it takes years to go through those cases, in most cases. However, they could change that law to make it real simple, if you’re a child from Mexico that comes across the border or Canada, and you’re found — you’re ascertained not to be a victim of trafficking, and you’ve just come into the country illegally, illegal entry and you’re not a victim of trafficking, children from Mexico and Canada can be immediately removed. But if you’re from any other country, you get a whole new process that takes years. And they found that loophole, they’ve taken advantage of it. So, I think Congress needs to fix that by treating children from all over the world the same as we treat children from Mexico. That will stop the flow.”

