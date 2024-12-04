Dem Rep. Smith: Prioritizing Identity Politics Makes Government Inefficient

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that progressives hold policies that don’t work and cited his home of Seattle as an example by arguing that in that hardcore left-wing area, there are issues with crime, homelessness, and drug abuse, and “government isn’t running in an efficient and effective way because we’re prioritizing identity politics over efficiency and effectiveness.” And urged people there to “view maybe a couple of things through an efficiency, effectiveness, problem-solving lens” instead of a social justice lens.

Smith stated, “I’m a progressive. I just want the progressives to update their thinking a little bit so that their message and their policies work. I live in Seattle, King County, the land of very far-left government. It ain’t working, okay. Crime is too high. Homelessness is too high. Drug abuse is out of control. And government isn’t running in an efficient and effective way because we’re prioritizing identity politics over efficiency and effectiveness. … They like to say in King County, we view everything through an equity and social justice lens. And I want to say, can you view maybe a couple of things through an efficiency, effectiveness, problem-solving lens? Can we get a pair of bifocals on that?”

