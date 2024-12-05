Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump Will ‘Deregulate the Economy’, Dems Should Fix Free Market So ‘Luck Matters a Little Bit Less’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that because President-Elect Donald Trump “is populating his Cabinet with market fundamentalists, with people who are going to deregulate the economy, who are just going to pass another round of tax cuts for billionaires, millionaires, and corporations” Democrats have a chance to “convince folks that we can preserve the free market, but rein it in so that luck matters a little bit less, a small business has a chance to succeed, and if you work for a living, you don’t have to work 70 hours a week in order to be able to provide for your family.”

Murphy stated, “I think we’ve been presented with this false choice between market fundamentalism, right? Almost no regulation of the market, the belief that everything the market does will eventually be good for us and socialism, right? There is something in between, vaguely sort of thought of as common good capitalism, right? Capitalism where we make sure that the rules value workers, just as much as we value shareholders, in which we decide that there are some parts of our economy, like maybe the healthcare economy that shouldn’t just be subject to profit and commoditization. And I think that that’s the winning argument for Democrats, because there are a lot of folks out there who want to preserve capitalism but think that workers should matter more than shareholders do. And I think that there is a big lane that Democrats can run through, especially because Trump is populating his Cabinet with market fundamentalists, with people who are going to deregulate the economy, who are just going to pass another round of tax cuts for billionaires, millionaires, and corporations. We’ve got to convince folks that we can preserve the free market, but rein it in so that luck matters a little bit less, a small business has a chance to succeed, and if you work for a living, you don’t have to work 70 hours a week in order to be able to provide for your family.”

