Figliuzzi: Trump Will Likely Use Sheriffs, Citizen Volunteers for Deportation ‘Roundups’

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump will likely use citizen militias and county sheriffs to carry out mass deportations.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I think, historically, the bulwark against that has been the rule of law, and I wonder how, in light of the last conversation, these groups maybe hear something different and don’t feel there is resistance to what they seek to do?”

Figliuzzi said, “Yeah this is the emboldening and enabling of militia groups. And in particular, I’d focus on two border states where there are constitutional sheriffs who have large posses, they literally call them the sheriff’s posse, and they are deputized and train with the sheriff’s instructors.”

He continued, “And I would say, if I had to do some predictive analysis, you’ll seen certain counties in Arizona and Texas have citizens engaging in roundups. And somehow empowered or deputized to assist federal agents.”

He added, “There’s no way federal agents can do this by themselves. Absolutely not believable it can happen. They’re going to need state, local, county. And the first you should be looking to is the sheriffs and counties in those two states.”

