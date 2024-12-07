DOGE Caucus Co-Chair: We Need to Allow Young Workers to Opt in to Personal Account Outside Social Security

On Friday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) argued that to fix Social Security, we don’t need to raise the retirement age, we “need to allow the newest workers in this country to opt into their own account” and “perhaps the employer-provided part of that would go to fund Social Security to ease the curve out.”

Sessions began by saying that efficiency will be the first thing that the caucus looks at and stated that they will “bend [the] curve” on the amount of money spent on people sent into the country illegally.

After the discussion turned to entitlements, Sessions stated that he doesn’t believe that raising the retirement age by a year or two will do much, and is merely “kicking the can down the road. We actually, in my opinion, need to allow the newest workers in this country to opt into their own account while at least half of the money that comes in go[es] to fund this. … How are we going to take care of workers that are like my son, who’s 36 years old? And we should have a system that would allow him not to have to count on Social Security, but that he could still have his own private account, and perhaps the employer-provided part of that would go to fund Social Security to ease the curve out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett