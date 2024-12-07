Polis: RFK Jr. ‘Is Pro-Climate, Pro-Choice, Essentially Shares Our Democratic Values’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that HHS secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “somebody who is pro-climate, pro-choice, essentially shares our Democratic values.”

Polis stated [relevant remarks begin around 35:40] that “compared to the pharmaceutical lobbyist [Trump] appointed last time, this is somebody who will take on Big Pharma, and is absolutely not a fox guarding the henhouse. This is somebody that we have great opportunities to work with on improving nutrition, on addressing chronic disease, and, of course, somebody who is pro-climate, pro-choice, essentially shares our Democratic values. Obviously, was a Democratic candidate for president as well, running in the primary against Joe Biden.”

Earlier, he said that Kennedy has “said some false and outright dangerous claims about vaccines…I would strongly oppose RFK or anybody trying to get in the way of measles or polio vaccines, and I don’t think he will. Those are good questions for senators to ask him, to confirm, in fact, that that’s not what he’s going to use that office for. But I would be strongly opposed to that. And if he were to state that he were to use the office to end vaccination — and he’s actually quite said the opposite, he’s not going to take on vaccinations — but if he were, that would be stuff that would hurt the public health.”

Polis concluded that he hopes Kennedy would support vaccinations and has really talked about choice on vaccines.

