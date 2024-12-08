Stephen Miller: Day One Trump Will ‘Begin the Largest Deportation Operation in American History’

Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s pick for White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that deportations of illegal immigrants will be the president-elect’s first priority.

Miller said, “First, you can get John Thune and Lindsey Graham have promised that they can get a full funding package for the border, the most significant border security investment in American history, which would be the biggest domestic policy win in at least 50 years, to the president’s desk in January or early February.”

He continued, “That would mean a historic increase in border agents, a pay raise for both full funding for military operations, full funding for ice beds, full funding for air marine operations, full funding for all of the barriers and technology that you need to ensure there’s never another got away entering this country. Now, President Trump, regardless on day one, is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Miller added, “But you’re talking about what would be the largest investment in immigration and border security. If some of the Republicans have been talking about for decades. But with Donald Trump, this is something that is going to happen. You’ll be the most important and significant, as I said, domestic policy achievement in half a century. Then the plan, as Senator Thune has laid out as incoming majority leader Thune has laid out, would be to move immediately at that point.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN