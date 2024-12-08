Trump: Everyone on the January 6 Committee ‘Should Go to Jail’

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the members of the January 6 committee should all “go to jail.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TRUMP: And Cheney was behind it and so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee —

KRISTEN WELKER: We’re going to —

TRUMP: For what they did –

TRUMP: – honestly, they should go to jail.

KRISTEN WELKER: So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail?

PRES.-ELECT DONALD TRUMP: For what they did –

KRISTEN WELKER: Everyone on the committee you think –

TRUMP: I think everybody –

WELKER: – should go to jail?

TRUMP: – on the — anybody that voted in favor –

WELKER: Are you going to direct your FBI director –

TRUMP: No.

WELKER: – and your attorney general to send them to jail?

TRUMP: No, not at all. I think that they’ll have to look at that, but I’m not going to — I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill.