Trump: Everyone on the January 6 Committee ‘Should Go to Jail’

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the members of the January 6 committee should all “go to jail.”
Partial transcript as follows:
TRUMP: And Cheney was behind it and so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee —
KRISTEN WELKER: We’re going to —
TRUMP: For what they did –
TRUMP: – honestly, they should go to jail.
KRISTEN WELKER: So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail?
PRES.-ELECT DONALD TRUMP: For what they did –
KRISTEN WELKER: Everyone on the committee you think –
TRUMP: I think everybody –
WELKER: – should go to jail?
TRUMP: – on the — anybody that voted in favor –
WELKER: Are you going to direct your FBI director –
TRUMP: No.
WELKER: – and your attorney general to send them to jail?
TRUMP: No, not at all. I think that they’ll have to look at that, but I’m not going to — I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill.
