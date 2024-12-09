Incoming Hispanic Caucus Chair: Birthright Citizenship ‘Sort of Like the Backbone of America’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” incoming Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that the “concept of birthright citizenship, it’s sort of like the backbone of America. It is very much a part of the history of our nation, and it should continue as such.”

Espaillat said, “Well, this is enshrined in the Constitution and the Constitution is an elastic document that, to amend it, is a very vigorous process. It will require two-thirds of both Houses, and to ratify it, three-quarters of [the state legislatures]. I don’t think he has the votes. And the House of Representatives will be a very tight vote. At some point, during the next session, it may be as tight as one person, one member of Congress. So, I don’t think he has anywhere [near] the kind of margin of votes that he needs to do that. It’s a very vigorous process, as it should be, because amending the Constitution is not a weekend in Cancun, it is a very rigorous process that requires the input of, not just Congress, but of the American people.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “Will you fight it?”

Espaillat responded, “Oh, we will definitely fight that. I think that that concept of birthright citizenship, it’s sort of like the backbone of America. It is very much a part of the history of our nation, and it should continue as such.”

Espaillat further stated that he is willing to work with the Trump administration on protections for DREAMers and farmworkers and family reunification.

