ABC’s Hostin on UnitedHealth CEO Killing: Not Surprising People Are ‘Celebrating’ Violence

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that “unfortunately,” it was not surprising people are “celebrating the use of violence” in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

Hostin said, “I mean I agree with mostly everything that’s been said. I mean we know that you know only about 31% of Americans trust our health care system. We have a terrible health care system and you know doctors suffer because of big corporations as well. Doctors that want to do good, like my husband, you know, operates on someone even though they don’t have insurance and then has to sue health insurance companies to get paid for the work that he’s been trained his whole life to do. So there are a lot of problems with it, but the notion that we are in a violent country, this country was built on violence. We’re a very violent country and it’s just undeniable that that’s the case and so I’m not unfortunately surprised that people are celebrating the use of violence.”

She added, “I’m not surprised that this young man thought that change could be accomplished through violence. One in four Americans say violence against government sometimes is justified and today in 2024, one in ten Americans say violence is justified right now against corporations and government.”

