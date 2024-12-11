McCarthy: Pelosi ‘Destroyed’ the Democratic Party

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed on the apparent collapse of the Democratic Party in the wake of the November 5 elections.

He told host Jesse Watters that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was to blame for the destruction of the Democratic Party.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is here.

So how about that strategy? Is someone going to come for Barack Hussein Obama?

MCCARTHY: It’s the only way the Democrats can save themselves. But I will tell you this, this is my prediction, Jesse, that a year from now, it will come forward that a few Bidens actually voted for Trump. You know that they did, and if the —

The Democrats, are so far in debt, the first place they should go is back to all the movie stars that they paid, especially Sharpton and the others to get the endorsement for the Democrat that Obama told them to have, give that money back to the party, help the party pay their debt.

WATTERS: I mean, Oprah, they got a knock on her door. Al —

MCCARTHY: Yes, a million dollars.

WATTERS: — Beyonce, was she involved? I mean, I think Springsteen —

MCCARTHY: She didn’t even sing for the money.

WATTERS: — was involved brings team was involved, and he’s a billionaire.

MCCARTHY: Yes, but now Jay-Z may need it for an attorney. I don’t know.

WATTERS: Oh, you bad guy. So — alleged.

So tell me about this other concept they have, they’re in a bubble. They’re trying to realize how they got into the bubble and how to get out of the bubble. Does it look like they’re making progress?

MCCARTHY: No, and they won’t make progress for a while. They’ll be out in the wilderness, but someone is going to have to emerge, and they’re going to have to fight through it. But it’s not that it’s just going to happen, because remember these progressives, these socialists, these Ivy Leagues, they control this party.

Remember what they did? Not only do they control the party, they changed the system. They don’t go to Iowa to start out anymore. It’s South Carolina.

WATTERS: That’s right.

MCCARTHY: They don’t let you challenge somebody. They literally pushed RFK and Tulsi to become Republicans. They made their own problem even greater. They helped us elect Donald Trump by doing those frivolous lawsuits against him. It elevated him, brought people and united their opposition against them.

WATTERS: I forgot about how they rigged the primaries against Bernie. Remember they did it to him? And then they tried to tee up Joe by getting Iowa out of there.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

WATTERS: And then they screwed over New Hampshire, too.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

WATTERS: Don’t forget about New Hampshire.

So they have a nasty record of just wrecking the rules.

MCCARTHY: Yes, and if that —

MACDONALD: And then push their people to the top, screw the voters, screw the people.

MCCARTHY: No, the voters don’t get to pick who it is. It’s Pelosi and Obama. And why is Pelosi still around? It’s unbelievable.

Now, it is helpful to us, but it’s done so much damage, and she sits back and wanted to gloat how strong she was, but she destroyed the party.