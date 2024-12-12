Is Trump Already the Greatest President of All Time? Exclusive Interview with Siggy Flicker

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” TV personality Siggy Flicker stated that she was punished within the entertainment industry for supporting Donald Trump.

Flicker said, “Today, people are now rewatching, going, aha, it makes sense, one season, you’re one way, and one season you’re another way. What happened? Only one thing happened, I voted for a Republican for the first time in my life, proudly, and I got the editing room axe.”

