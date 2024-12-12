MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Senators Will Confirm Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Star Wars Cabinet

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Thursday on “The ReidOut” that President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet is like the characters in the bar featured in the 1977 movie “Star Wars.”

During a discussion on Trump’s defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, Reid said, “The people you used to work for in the United States Senate, they also know that and yet, what you’re seeing is senators capitulating in advance and essentially saying, yes, sir, we’ll take a knee to you. Whatever you want, sir. Including this bizarre cabinet, like a Star Wars Cabinet. They are just conceding.”

She continued, “The reason I personally believe they’re going to put them all through, you talk about Mitch MCConnell. Here’s the level of courage, okay, of Mitch McConnell. Somebody who could not vote to impeach someone he believed was guilty. This is what he said to The Financial Times literally within the last few days. ‘We’re in a very, very dangerous world right now, reminiscent of before World War II,’ says McConnell. ‘Even the slogan is the same, America First,’ that’s what they said in the 1930s.’ Thanks a lot, McConnell, who has done literally nothing to stop us from going back to the ’30s, and whipped votes to save Trump from himself. That’s the level of courage we’re expecting against Pete Hegseth. I wouldn’t count on it.”

