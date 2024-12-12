Waltz on Biden Iran Sanctions Waiver Over Iraq: We’ll Take ‘Hard Look’ at Getting Iraq Off of Iranian Energy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), who is President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to be national security adviser, reacted to the Biden administration granting a sanctions waiver on Iran by stating that “we have to get Iraq off of Iranian electricity. … They should have evolved years ago, and that’s something that we’ll be taking a hard look at.” And there will be a broad strategy of maximum pressure on Iran.

Waltz said that the sanctions waiver is part of “a strategy that the Biden administration has had of, essentially, what I view as concessions to Iran to try to get them to behave better. Clearly, it hasn’t worked. And, in this case, in full fairness, Iraq, we have to get Iraq off of Iranian electricity. And there’s actually plenty of oil and gas in Iraq itself, including with our friends, the Kurds, in the north. They should have evolved years ago, and that’s something that we’ll be taking a hard look at. But, then, more broadly, look, you’re going to see a huge shift on Iran, and you already have. We have to constrain their cash, we have to constrain their oil, we have to go back to maximum pressure, number one, which was working under the first Trump administration.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett