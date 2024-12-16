Jeh Johnson: Feds ‘Struggling’ to Figure Out Drone Sightings, Not ‘Helpful’ for Them to Downplay Without Evidence

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson stated that the “federal government is still struggling” to figure out the reported drone sightings and can figure it out if there are enough resources and focus provided, but it’s not very “helpful” for the government to say they don’t have evidence of things or don’t know of things since “there’s not much evidence of anything other than what people like me and others in New Jersey are seeing up in the sky.”

Johnson said, “I believe that, at the moment, our federal government is still struggling to figure this out. Look, we have the law enforcement capability to track down this individual who apparently shot Brian Thompson in a matter of days, finding him in Altoona, Pennsylvania. We have the capability to provide the state of Israel Iron Dome capability to take down incoming missiles from Lebanon and elsewhere. We have the capability to figure this out, also, if our government, at the federal and state level, is sufficiently focused, provides resources, time, and attention, I’m certain that we will figure this out in a matter of time. I don’t find particularly helpful at the moment, the, there is no evidence of or we do not know of, because, at the moment, there’s not much evidence of anything other than what people like me and others in New Jersey are seeing up in the sky.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett