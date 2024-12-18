Dem Rep. Sherrill: ‘Unacceptable’ It Took ‘About a Month’ to Get Needed Radar for Drones

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) stated that there is now radar on the ground to better track reported drone sightings and “we also have much of our law enforcement utilizing software” but “The frustration remains, though, that it took us about a month to get to this point. That’s unacceptable.”

Sherrill stated [relevant remarks begin around 31:00] “I had a White House briefing today, largely unclassified, and I think here’s what we know right now: New Jersey’s a very crowded airspace. There certainly are drones over the New Jersey airspace, there are aircraft, there are even planets that some people have said — sighted and said they were drones. What we now have is very sophisticated radars on the ground to make sure that we can track these better, and we also have much of our law enforcement utilizing software so that they can tell, as people report to them, what the aircraft patterns are in the area and what people might be looking at and determine if further investigation is warranted. So, this is all good news, and I think it really is something that the people of New Jersey are hearing and feeling a little bit better about. The frustration remains, though, that it took us about a month to get to this point. That’s unacceptable.”

