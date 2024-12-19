GOP Rep. Womack: Government Shutdown Would Be ‘Disastrous’ for Trump, GOP Majorities

Representative Steve Womack (R-AR) claimed Thursday on “CNN News Central” that shutting the government “would be disastrous” to both the new Republican majorities in the House and the Senate and incoming President-elect Donald Trump.

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “Your colleagues who are calling for a shutdown and there are some of them who are calling for a protracted one. You have Marjorie Taylor Green, Nancy Mace saying, shut the government down until Trump takes office on January 6. Your colleagues who are comfortable with the military not getting paid, it appears you’ve got multiple military installations there in Arkansas. You’ve got folks at Ebbing there in your district. What’s your message to your colleagues on that?”

Womack said, “Shutting the government down is counterintuitive to anything that I believe. I’m a former mayor, so you know, government is made to work. And like I said earlier when people say or advocate for a government shutdown, they are ignoring the absolute results of that. ”

He added, “The problem with shutting the government down is eventually, it has to be reopened. And under what conditions would it be reopened? If you are able to extract concessions from the other side, then that’s one thing. But if they’re dug in and they’re not going to give, then before long, you’re going to see the real impact on everyday Americans that a government shutdown actually proposes. And the results of that, I think, would be disastrous to both the new majorities in the House and the Senate and the incoming president.”

