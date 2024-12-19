The Alex Marlow Show Exclusive—Lara Trump on the Four Things She Focused on at the RNC That Helped Trump Win

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Lara Trump talked about the changes that were made within the RNC to help ensure electoral success in 2024.

Trump said that she and RNC Chair Michael Whatley agreed that the RNC was trying to do too much and agreed that the RNC needed a narrower focus and “to really going to make sure that we understand what we need to do, which is get out the vote, get out low-propensity voters, get people out early, and ensure election integrity.”

