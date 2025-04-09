Sen. Kennedy: ‘Trump Has Won,’ 40% of the World Wants a Deal

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump “has won” with his tariff policies because 40% of the world wanted to negotiate.

Kennedy said, “Here’s my point from one perspective, from my perspective, you may not, share it. President Trump has won. We have an opportunity here. I hope he seizes it.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Senator, I don’t know that I would say the president’s one yet because we just don’t know how like you like you said, we don’t know how this is going to shake out.”

Kennedy said, “When I say the president’s won, here’s what I mean, would 40% of the 200 countries in the world be coming to America now trying to reduce their tariffs if President Trump had not done what he did? No. So every fair minded America knows that. I just don’t know what’s going to happen next. In terms of China. Look, China wants a deal for them right now. It’s not about the economy it’s about saving face. China wants a deal. China’s economy is in worse shape. I’ll be glad to talk about it if you want, then it’s been in 25 years, they can’t afford a trade war. They are quietly seeking a deal with President Trump, as are 40% of the countries in the world. I mean, the president’s won. We wouldn’t have this opportunity but for what he did. All I’m saying is let’s take, you know, let’s take it. Let’s pounce on it like a ninja. I would be on this deal like a like a hobo on a ham sandwich. I’d have them lined up at the White House.”

He concluded, “President Trump has won this fight now let’s let’s don’t lose it by not taking the opportunity.”

