Gingrich: Government Shutdown Would Help Trump, Let Biden Preside ‘Over a Mess’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that a government shutdown would benefit President-elect Donald Trump by causing President Joe Biden to preside over a “mess.”

Gingrich said, “I think that everybody misjudged what President Trump won when they bring in a 1,500 page bill that is a joke. That was not a continuing resolution, as you pointed out. You know, this this was actually a brand new omnibus spending bill, and it was a total violation. It was politics as usual. Don’t worry what the candidate says before the election. He’s going to sell you out afterwards. Well, Trump didn’t sell them out. And now we have we’re facing the first great reality of Making America Great Again, which is a Congress filled with people who love pork, love taking money home to the district, love deficit spending, love big bureaucracies, and they’re colliding with the man the American people picked to change things.”

He added, “I think that President Trump would be much better off to let the government close to let Biden sit there as a totally incompetent president presiding over a mess, and to go to the country and say to the country, I am not going to be a president who sells you out. I need your help to convince the Congress to pass a good bill. I think the country would respond.”

