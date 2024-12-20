GOP Rep. Spartz: Speaker Johnson ‘Dragging Trump’ into Spending Bill ‘Circus’ — He ‘Completely Mishandled It’

Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) said Friday on Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings With Maria” that House Speaker Mike Johnson “dragged” President-elect Donald Trump into a government shutdown “circus.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “You voted no on this spending bill last night, tell us why?”

Spartz said, “Maria it is another example of failure of leadership of Speaker Johnson. I mean the circus has continued, the act is not over. But let’s make sure the American people don’t worry, it will be over. But unfortunately on top of it Speaker Johnson dragged President Trump into this circus. He completely mishandled it. He didn’t work with Republicans. His staff made deals with Chuck Schumer, tried to jam us before Christmas with a bunch of Christmas present for Chuck Schumer and then he continued to do it again. This an example of why we haven’t been governing and the country is on a fiscal calamity course and we have to do something about it.”

She added, “Speaker Johnson doesn’t talk to House Republicans most of the time, even to moderates this time while he was doing the negotiation. It’s almost disrespectful, where members, at the last second, have a 1,500-page bill and they expect them all to vote. I mean even his loyalist are not willing to do that anymore.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN