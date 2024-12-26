Marlow: Time to Leave W.H.O., Consider Leaving U.N.

On Thursday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued for a U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and argued the U.S. should consider a total withdrawal from the United Nations.

After guest host David Asman asked if withdrawing from the U.N. completely should be something we consider, Marlow said, “Yeah, of course we should. The whole point of the organization is just to legitimize some of the worst actors in the world, terrorist organizations. They spend half their time literally just condemning Israel, which is just completely unproductive at this point in time. And the World Health Organization is just riddled with a sexual abuse scandal, they don’t include Taiwan in a lot of stuff because China doesn’t like it.”

After referencing the W.H.O. pandemic treaty, Marlow stated, “We should be offended by this concept, and, absolutely, let’s get out.”

