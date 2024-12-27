CNN’s Jennings: GOP Can Compromise on Immigration by Eliminating ‘Fraud’ in H-1B Program

CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Republicans can comprise on immigration by going after fraud in the H-1B Visa program.

Jennings said, “There’s always been a push and pull on this in the Republican Party and I think there’s a way to work this out and solve it. I mean, I think what a lot of people would say is, and Elon Musk was making this point, if you take, like, the top 1% or the top 0.1% of the most talented engineering people from other countries, that’s perfectly fine. Do H-1B Visas for that. They’re unique, they have unique talent, unique, innovative skills, fine. If you’re using the H-1B program to abuse it, to recruit, you know, interns, accountants, other people that easily could be recruited from the United States of America, all because you just want to do it cheaper, that’s not fine.”

He added, “So I think what a lot of people in the party want to do is eliminate the fraud in this H-1B program, retain the top engineering talent, and there’s a way to do this. What Ramaswamy, did yesterday was not a great communications exercise, and it did anger a lot of people in the president’s coalition, and I think rightfully so.”

