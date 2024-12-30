Israeli Official: Ceasefire/Hostage Deal ‘Was Closer than Ever Ten Days Ago’

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis stated that a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas “was closer than ever ten days ago.” But Hamas remains the problem in reaching a deal.

Host Diane Macedo asked, “So, has there been any headway in the ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas? We heard from the prime minister not that long ago that there [was] new progress, that there was progress being made. What can you tell us about that?”

Akunis stated, “I will tell you, it was closer than ever ten days ago. Ten days ago, it was closer than ever. John Kirby said it. John Kirby repeat[ed] [this] truth, I think less than 48 hours ago.”

He continued, “So — and he said that Israel is willing to sign a new deal, a hostage deal and the problem is with…Hamas and this is the situation right now.”

