Alex Marlow: Bill Gates-Funded Researchers Turned Mosquitoes into Flying Syringes to Deliver Vaccines

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about news on research funded by Bill Gates using mosquitos as vaccinators.

Marlow said, “It sounds like a sci-fi plot, but it’s not. … I’ll tell you, if anyone can do it, it’s going to be Bill and Melinda Gates. Pretty creepy stuff, right? … Hard to believe that’s real, and yet, it’s very, very real.”

