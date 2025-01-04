Dem Rep. Smith: Our Extreme Dictates ‘Too Much Policy’ on Immigration, Crime, ‘Radical Identity Politics’

During an interview with C-SPAN on Friday, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that “the extreme left of our Democratic coalition has come to dictate too much policy that is out of touch with the American people on immigration, on criminal justice, on drugs, on homelessness, on radical identity politics.” And sometimes the rest of the party goes along with their ideas.

Smith stated [relevant remarks begin around 9:45] that one reason Democrats lost in 2024 “is because the extreme left of our Democratic coalition has come to dictate too much policy that is out of touch with the American people on immigration, on criminal justice, on drugs, on homelessness, on radical identity politics. These are ideas that are pushed by the far left and they insist that the rest of the coalition go along with it. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t. When we do, we alienate a significant chunk of the country. When we don’t, we alienate that coalition. We need to deal with that.”

He further stated, “We have taken ourselves out of our ability to be competitive, and I think a huge part of that is because of a far-left agenda that has really poisoned the brand of the Democratic Party.”

