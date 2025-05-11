Actor Liev Schreiber Says ‘Most Profound Moment’ was His Son ‘Asking Us to Change Her Pronouns’

X-Men star Liev Schreiber says the “most profound moment” was his his son “asking us to change her pronouns,” adding, “It didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.” The actor also expressed that he believes it is “important” for his 16-year-old to say, “Hey, I am trans,” and, “Look at me.”

“Kai was always who Kai is,” Schreiber told Variety of his son who now identifies as female, adding, “But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns.”

“To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long,” the Ray Donovan star added of his teenager, whom he shares with actress Naomi Watts.

Kai reportedly made his modeling debut in March, walking the runway for Valentino. After that, the teen starred in an ad campaign for the Italian luxury fashion house.

The actor and actress’ child is set to join Schreiber and his wife, Taylor Neisen, in New York City on Friday at a gala hosted by the Ali Forney Center, which provides housing and support for young homeless members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This isn’t just about representing the trans community,” Schreiber told Variety. “This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families.”

“These are people who are being rejected,” the CSI actor continued. “These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it.”

Schreiber went on to say that it is “important” for his 16-year-old to say to the world, “Hey, I am trans,” and, “Look at me.”

After being asked to share any advice he has for other parents dealing with their kids claiming to be a member of the opposite sex, the actor chose “his words carefully,” Variety noted.

“I don’t know the answer for your kid,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad. I don’t know how you were brought up. I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is.”

“And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep,” Schreiber added, before saying with a laugh, “I guess if I would say anything to someone who’s having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid it’s ‘Teenagers are a headache. They’re hard.'”

The actor went on to insist “It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this.”

Not everyone, however, finds their child seeking to mutilate their bodies to be a light-hearted or laughing matter.

More young people than ever are doubting their biological sex in the wake of transgenderism and the concept of a “non-binary” identity being hyped by celebrities, left-wing activists, the establishment press, and Hollywood, while studies strongly suggest social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

Meanwhile, an abundance of celebrities’ children have recently begun identifying as the opposite sex, while the public watches in horror and questions why the trend is so prevalent among kids whose parents are in the entertainment industry.

