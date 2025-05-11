Boyle: Breitbart Beats Legacy Media Traffic Numbers Because People Trust Us

Matthew Boyle said Sunday on CSPAN’s “Washington Journal” that Breitbart News beat major legacy news websites’ social media traffic numbers.

He credited his outlet’s perception of being a trusted news source that covers stories “that other media outlets don’t.”

Boyle said, “I think that the trust in the media is a major crisis in this country. And again, we’re built to answer this. This is what Breitbart does. We go in and we cover stories that other media outlets don’t. And we’re a team of about 80 people that work here. And we regularly put up numbers that are stronger than in terms of social media interaction, in terms of traffic, et cetera, that are stronger than the New York Times, that are stronger than the Washington Post.”

He added, “We had our guys pull the numbers just the other day. Our numbers in the last 30 days, again, we had more than a million interactions, more than the New York Times. And we beat almost every single media outlet in the country. And why is that happening? Why are people coming to us? It’s because I think that they are hungry for a news organization that has their trust. And we’re honest with people. You know what you’re getting when you come to Breitbart. You know that these are guys that like Trump and want him to succeed, they like conservative ideas, but also we are going to tell you the truth.”

Boyle added, “There are some serious problems in this industry. If you believe in telling the truth and in journalistic integrity and holding people accountable then we need help as an industry. We are the answer I’d argue.”

