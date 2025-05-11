Democrat strategist James Carville and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) criticized a leftist Squad member during a podcast Thursday.

Part of their conversation centered on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whom Carville said has done more harm than good for their party that is struggling to retain favorability, Fox News reported Saturday.

Carville reiterated that he is a liberal Democrat, then told Khanna he did not like the progressive wing of the Democrat party:

So you have now, my argument is maybe these people are not worth the trouble. Maybe they should just go their own way… Ilhan Omar says ‘White males are responsible for more deaths than anybody in the country.’ I have no idea whether that’s true. Why say that? Why are we trying to piss off one third of the people that are gonna vote? When is somebody going to say, ‘Why don’t you people just learn to shut up about this? You’re not doing anybody any good.’

Khanna told Carville he strongly disagreed with Omar on a “substantive level,” adding he believes white Americans have done big things for freedom across the nation.

“This is a great country. It is a kind country. It is a decent country. It is country that has allowed an Indian-American’s son of immigrants of Hindu faith to go represent the most economically prosperous place in the world,” he said.

“The first thing that Democrats should start every speech with is America is the greatest country in the world, it’s the most open country in the world, it’s the least racist country in the world, and we want to make it better,” he added.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported on a resurfaced video in which Omar said, “I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country.”

Carville and Khanna’s exchange came as a recent poll showed the Democrat party’s favorability sinking to a historic low.