NY MTA Chair: ‘We’ve Made a Lot of Progress’ on Subway Crime, ‘Overall, It’s a Safe Place’

During portions of an interview with NBC News aired on Friday’s “NBC Nightly News,” New York MTA Chair Janno Lieber stated that “numerically, we’ve made a lot of progress” on safety and crime on the New York City subway and “Overall, it’s a safe place, but we have to push back against the disorder and the people who commit these serious, high-profile crimes.”

In response to a question from NBC News Correspondent Sam Brock on his assessment of the state of subway safety, Lieber said, “Well, numerically, we’ve made a lot of progress. We’re actually down 12% in felony crime versus pre-COVID, but we’ve had these terrible, high-profile incidents.”

He also stated, “The New York City subway carries 4.5 million people a day. That’s more than the population of the city of Los Angeles. On a daily basis, we have five to six felony crimes. Overall, it’s a safe place, but we have to push back against the disorder and the people who commit these serious, high-profile crimes.”

After playing those clips of Lieber, Brock stated that the number of murders on the subway in 2024 is tied for the highest number of homicides on the subway since 1997.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett