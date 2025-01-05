GOP Sen. Banks: Mike Johnson Is Speaker of the House Because Trump ‘Weighed In’

Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) secured his leadership position with the assistance of President-elect Donald Trump.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So Speaker Johnson told Republicans that President-elect Trump wants Congress to pass his agenda on the border security, tax cuts and energy in one big sweeping reconciliation package. House Republicans had difficulty staying on the same page when it came to electing Speaker Johnson, although he did make it. I wonder, given that almost zero margin for error, one vote now won’t doing all of this in one massive bill make it tougher to get the president’s agenda passed?”

Banks said, “I’m for doing it in one bill and this week is good evidence. Donald Trump weighed in in support of Mike Johnson. I don’t think Mike Johnson would be Speaker of the House this morning if Donald Trump wouldn’t have weighed in last week, spent political capital to help him get elected on one vote. And to me, that’s a positive sign that House Republicans are unified behind Donald Trump, the Trump agenda, they’re hearing from our supporters at home, we have to get this done, secure the border, make our military focused on winning and fighting wars and strong again, make the tax cuts on working families permanent. The Trump agenda, get that done as quickly as we can. If it’s one if it’s one reconciliation bill, if it’s two, if it’s ten, we got to we got to get it done. I think this week proved that we can do that.”

