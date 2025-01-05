Klobuchar: No Need to Rush Trump’s Nominees — ‘We Have a Very Functional FBI’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, did not have to be rushed through the confirmation process despite the recent terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

According to the Minnesota Democrat, the FBI is “very functional.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “In light of the New Orleans terrorist attack, Trump allies are urging you and your colleagues in the Senate to move quickly on confirming the president elect’s national security team. You have signaled some opposition to Kash Patel serving as leader of the FBI but Republicans say delaying his confirmation will hurt operational security. How do you respond to that?”

Klobuchar said, “We have a very functional FBI right now that is investigated New Orleans, investigated, Las Vegas came out, told the public exactly what was going on. So I don’t believe that to be the case. I believe our job. We just took an oath. I just took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a duty to advise and consent. A number of our Republican colleagues in the Senate agree. That’s why we must have an FBI check on Kash Patel and these other nominees for these very serious security positions.”

She added, “We must know what their background is. We must see their financial disclosure forms. The president elect has put in a number of billionaires that could have all kinds of conflicts into these jobs.”

