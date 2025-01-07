Michael Cohen Says He Remains ‘Concerned’ the U.S. Will Not Have Another Election Now that Trump Is President

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, said Tuesday on CNN Newsroom that he is “concerned” the United States will not have another election after Trump takes office.

Cohen said, “He’s not the same as you and I. I went to prison for, in part, many of the things that Donald Trump was found guilty on those 34 counts. Why does the justice system treat me differently? Because he’s President of the United States, or at this moment, President-elect, it’s a different system.”

Host Jim Acosta said, “What would be your advice to the people who are going into this new administration to work for Donald Trump? What they what should they be on the lookout for? Should they be concerned that they may end up like you?”

Cohen said, “Well, I think that they should be. In fact, just take a look at Rudy Giuliani, who you were talking about a moment ago.”

Acosta said, “I talked to you at the DNC and you were worried at that time that if Donald Trump was elected there will not be another election. You were worried about that?”

Cohen said, “And I still remain concerned about that. However, at this point in time, we do need to wait to see what moves that they make, especially considering he has set up an administration that is 100% loyal to him and him alone, not the Constitution, not America, but to Donald J. Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN