Men Banned from Women’s Cricket with Immediate Effect

Men have been banned from competing in all levels of women’s cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Friday, moving 24-hours after the Football Association (FA) made a similar decision.

The BBC reports in an update to its transgender regulations, the ECB said “only those whose biological sex is female” will be able to participate in women’s and girls’ cricket.

The ECB say “transgender women and girls” can continue playing in open and mixed cricket categories of their own.

The policy change follows a UK Supreme Court ruling on 15 April which specified the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, as Breitbart News reported.

This decreed terms like “woman” and “sex” are conferred at birth and not later as one’s so-called chosen “gender identity.”

Only those born biologically female will henceforth be permitted to play women’s cricket while transgender players are banned on the basis that just because a player might “identify” as a woman gives them no rights to join a women’s game.

The ECB has explained its decision to immediately follow the England FA’s lead.

“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible,” the ECB said in a statement.

“These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

“However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary.”