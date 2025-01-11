Alex Marlow: L.A. Was More Focused on Hiring ‘Four-Spirit Furries’ Than in Preparing for Wildfires

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Los Angeles’ backwards priorities before the recent fires.

Marlow said, “[W]hy is it that the expectation for Democrats, in particular, is that they only prepare for when things are going great? … And what Rick Caruso was talking about on the campaign trail was not when things were going great and we’ve got a great fire department and now, can we get a few more Latinx Q+s in there and some four-spirit furries over at the police force?”

