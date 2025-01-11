Waters: I’m Not Playing Politics on Fires, But We Need Rich to Pay Fair Share to Provide Services

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that she doesn’t want to get into politics about the fires in California, but “services cost money and we should be willing to get the richest people in this country, the richest 1% that is protected, make sure they pay their fair taxes so that we can have the money to provide the services. With that money and with those resources, the people who have been selected or elected to do the job should do the job.”

Waters began by saying, “I’m not into the blame game. I’m not into talking about whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is trying to protect himself and run for president, none of that.”

She added, “The first thing we’ve got to understand is, services cost money and we should be willing to get the richest people in this country, the richest 1% that is protected, make sure they pay their fair taxes so that we can have the money to provide the services. With that money and with those resources, the people who have been selected or elected to do the job should do the job. I don’t care who it is. It could be Democrat, it could be Republican, it could be whatever. But the fact of the matter is, we all should have heavy hearts right now, but we should have faith and we should be on point by making sure that we do everything to help the people that need us. Dammit, you can do the politics later. You can come and talk about Gavin Newsom later. You can talk about the Democrats later.”

