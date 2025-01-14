Jeffries: House GOP Bill Banning Biological Men from K-12 Women’s Sports Will Unleash Predators on Kids

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that legislation backed by House Republicans and two House Democrats banning biological men from federally-funded K-12 women’s sports “would create a situation where [child] predators would be unleashed on the children of this country. And that’s why you saw a significant number of Democrats say this is federal government overreach, and it’s unacceptable.”

Jeffries said, “House Democrats believe that fairness and safety in sports, particularly as it relates to our children, our girls and boys who are playing either noncompetitive sports, recreational sports, and competitive sports all across the country, these are important principles and we support that. However, House Republicans are not serious about addressing any issues related to competition and safety. Their legislation is irresponsible.”

He continued, “Effectively, what it would do is sanction, without any guardrails, adults, including predators, for engaging in inspections of genitalia [on] children as young as four years old. Now, in the sports arena, we’ve seen repeated instances of sexual abuse. Gymnastics, that’s been the case. In wrestling, that’s been the case. In football, that’s been the case, and in many other areas. And to have the federal government weigh in aggressively and sanction this type of invasions — invasive inspections, clearly, would create a situation where [child] predators would be unleashed on the children of this country. And that’s why you saw a significant number of Democrats say this is federal government overreach, and it’s unacceptable.”

