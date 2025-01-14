Newsom: Trump’s ‘Wild-Eyed Fantasies’ Are ‘Damaging’ the Notion of Truth

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President-elect Donald Trump’s “wild-eyed fantasies” about California’s water system were “damaging to the very foundation of the notion of what are facts, what are truths.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “How damaging it is when you have somebody with that type of platform who is next week going to be the President of the United States, is injecting inaccurate information about the worst wildfires in American history?”

Newsom said, “I have firefighters that went up to him, and they had tears in his eyes after meeting Joe Biden, who was consoling them. I think that’s an example for the incoming president. What’s not, I think, helpful or beneficial is this string of consciousness, these wild-eyed fantasies that somehow the state water project — we have reservoirs that are at or near historic highs, full, completely full — that somehow there’s a magical spigot in Northern California that just can be turned on and all of a sudden there will be rain or water flowing everywhere. It’s not helpful. It’s damaging to the very foundation of the notion of what are facts, what are truths.”

He added, “And the fact of that asymmetry that’s profound and consequential, amplified by people like, let’s be candid, Elon Musk and others. And that one-two punch is real. It’s not just about this fire. That is hurricane-force winds of mis and disinformation that can divide a country on a myriad of issues. This is serious. And, you know, I get it. They want to take us. I get it. I’m not naive. I get the California derangement syndrome. I’ve been living with that for years and years.”

