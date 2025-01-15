Gingrich: Michelle Obama Represents the Wing of the Democrat Party that Wants to Drive the Country Apart

Tuesday, on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took former first lady Michelle Obama to task for skipping next week’s inauguration.

Gingrich tied it to Michelle Obama’s dislike of President-elect Donald Trump, adding that she represented a faction within the Democratic Party that wants to divide the country.

“All right, you understand the decorum, the traditions and the peaceful transfer of power, Speaker, why do you think Michelle Obama is not attending the inauguration on Martin Luther King Day?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, she hates Donald Trump,” Gingrich replied. “Same reason she didn’t go to the Carter funeral because she would have been sitting next to Donald Trump. I think there’s an interesting contrast. Her husband was very cheerful, very pleasant, I think, in a way, help bring the country together by chatting with Trump. She represents the wing of the party that wants to drive the country apart and sort of represents the Civil War that I just wrote about at Gingrich 360 which I think is beginning to show up in the Democratic Party. There are people who want to accept that after nine years, Donald Trump is going to be president, and then there are people who just repudiate it.”

“Look at Gavin Newsom, who, in the middle of the worst fire in modern times, needing desperately to have help from the new Trump administration, decides to put up $50 million to stop Trump in California. I mean, this is suicidally crazy. And Michelle represents that wing of the party that rejects reality, and that wants to pretend if I don’t show up, it mustn’t have occurred. Well, I hate to tell you, Michelle, actually, almost none of us care.”

