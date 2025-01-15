MSNBC’s Maddow: Biden Stark Warning About Trump ‘Put a Shiver Down My Spine’

On Wednesday, host Rachel Maddow discussed President Joe Biden’s farewell address, saying Biden’s warning about the incoming Trump administration “put a shiver” down her spine.

Maddow said, “I had wondered heading into this speech whether he was going to try to give some sort of warning to the country when we had some advice, basically planning advice, that the speech might not be very long. And when we saw the White House today release what they called a letter, but was really about a hundred plus page long book explaining his his view of his own accomplishments during this term. I had wondered, okay, well, they’re not taking a lot of time in this speech, they have spelled out the, the, the, the list of accomplishments in writing ahead of the speech. So maybe this speech is going to be for something else. Maybe this is going to be a warning.”

She continued, “I did not expect it to be this stark as you said. He just he said tonight there is an oligarchy taking shape in America, a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra wealthy people, a tech industrial complex that poses real dangers. He talked about a tide of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power, not just saying misinformation and disinformation are bad on their own, but why are they there? They are there to enable the abuse of power. He talked about the free press crumbling, which put a shiver down my spine, and then talked about how truth is being sacrificed for lies for the purposes of power and profit.”

Maddow added, “So this is important because he has essentially decided not to brag on the way out about what he did. He did a little of that, but really, he’s taken this last moment to say, here is what we’ve got right now. And this is why this is not just dangerous, because it doesn’t sound American. It’s dangerous because this is what they’re doing to you with this oligarchy, with this concentration of power, and what with what they’re doing to the press and the truth. And that is stark and sober. And like I said, it put a chill down my spine. I think he’s correct. And I’m glad he took this time to say it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN