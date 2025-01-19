Mike Waltz: Trump Ready to Go ‘Minute One’ on Deportations

Incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump will start “minute one” with deportations.

Host Dana Bash said, “Immigration, the president will tomorrow apparently issue a whole bunch of of of executive orders, specifically on immigration. can you explain what that is going to look like? Will they be will they be raids right away? Tell us how that’s going to look and who is going to be affected.”

Waltz said, “Well, you are certainly going to see a much more aggressive action from border patrol to lock down our border, number one. Number two, we are working rapidly back towards a remain in Mexico policy. Number three, you are going to see some of our key partners step up in terms of deportation and taking some of these people back. I don’t want to get too far ahead of who they are or how that’s going to occur. Then number four, Tom Homan. Actually, absolutely is going to take much more aggressive ice action. Our inner city mayors are begging for it. The president campaigned on it. We are going to start with the worst, the worst of the criminals to get them out of our cities and out of our communities.”

Bash said, “Is this large scale raids we’re talking about?”

Waltz said, “Well, I don’t know. you know, how you would define large scale, but when we have criminals raping, assaulting and conducting the mayhem that they are, uh, you know, one of the things you’re absolutely going to see is aggressive action.”

Bash said, “This coming week, it will start?”

Waltz said, “The president is ready to go day — minute one on getting these people out of the United States.”

