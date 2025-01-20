Dem Rep. Sherman: ‘Outrageous’ Trump Bashed ‘Incredible Defense’ Against L.A. Fires

During an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) stated that there was “an incredible defense” in Los Angeles against the fires there and “These guys are brave, they are working 12 and 24-hour shifts, and for the President to use his Inauguration to say it isn’t even a token defense is just a stab in the guts of every one of the people that we rely on. It’s simply outrageous.”

Sherman said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:40] “Well, the Palisades Fire is virtually entirely in my district. So many people have lost their homes. So many people don’t have insurance or have very little insurance. My personal family is fine. But as to the fires, they’re mostly contained. And even the portion of the line where it’s not officially contained hasn’t grown in the last three days. So, I’m confident that we can put this fire out, even though the winds are going to be gusting later today.”

He continued, “What really was a gut punch though was listening to the President’s inaugural speech where he says, [in] Los Angeles we are watching the fires tragically burn from weeks ago, and then he says, without even a token defense. I was with so many firefighters. This is not a token defense, this is an incredible defense. These guys are brave, they are working 12 and 24-hour shifts, and for the President to use his Inauguration to say it isn’t even a token defense is just a stab in the guts of every one of the people that we rely on. It’s simply outrageous.”

