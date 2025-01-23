Alex Marlow: Trump Brings Extreme Alpha Energy to Davos

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Donald Trump at Davos.

Marlow said, “[H]is alpha energy is just really coming out here…he’s going to Davos, the biggest globalist compound in the world, … I’m cutting all the stuff that you guys love.”

