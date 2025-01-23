Durbin: It’s Wrong for DOJ to Threaten to Charge Officials for Resisting Immigration Enforcement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that while he wants cooperation with state and local officials, it’s not appropriate for the United States Department of Justice to prosecute state or local officials who resist immigration deportations or arrests and declared, “People are going to be treated fairly in our state, as best we can manage. I hope that the threats from the Trump administration don’t discourage people from doing the right thing in Illinois.”

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “There’s a new memo to the Justice Department workforce saying that the department is going to prosecute state and local officials who resist or fail to comply with the immigration demands — with the deportations or the arrests. Do you think that’s appropriate?”

Durbin responded, “Well, of course not. We want to make sure we have cooperation with state and local sources. I’ve spoken to Gov. Pritzker (D) of Illinois this morning. We understand that we may be a target of this effort. People are going to be treated fairly in our state, as best we can manage. I hope that the threats from the Trump administration don’t discourage people from doing the right thing in Illinois.”

