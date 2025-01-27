IL AG Raoul: Trump Bringing Dr. Phil on ICE Raids Is ‘Inappropriate’

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) said Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that television personality Dr. Phil McGraw’s involvement in the Trump administration deportation raids was “inappropriate.”

Host Jim Acosta said, “What is the reaction that you’re hearing from the community right now? Are you hearing about, heavy handed tactics, U.S. citizens being picked up accidentally?”

Raoul said, “Well, unfortunately, this shock and awe approach, which involves trying to have cameras and having, you know, celebrities like Dr. Phil embedded within is meant to upset a community, a community that we rely on to partake in solving public safety problems. This undermines the ability for communities to come forth and collaborate with law enforcement to solve crimes.”

Acosta said, “Do you know why Doctor Phil, a TV personality, is getting involved in all of this?”

Raoul said, “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s making a mockery of what is supposed to be a focused. If it’s law enforcement, if it’s focusing on on criminals, you don’t invite folks like that who have no law enforcement background to be embedded within. I think it’s inappropriate. I think it’s done for the show, and I think it’s done to upset community and to and to score political points with those who want to divide.”

He added, “It’s also adverse to appropriate law enforcement practices.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN