Chicago ICE Official: We Have ‘Amazing’ Support from Trump Admin., ‘Unprecedented Whole-of-Government Approach’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago ICE Field Office Enforcement and Removal Operations Director Samuel Olson said that there has been an “amazing” level of support and “essentially like an unprecedented whole-of-government approach that we’re experiencing,” under the Trump administration and “some things that have been difficult to coordinate before because there are so many different agencies, we’ve been able to get everybody in the same room and get kind of real-time updates, real-time intelligence, and real-time advice to make sure that we’re doing this the right way.”

Olson stated, “It’s really been amazing so far in this administration, the support that we’ve been getting. This is essentially like an unprecedented whole-of-government approach that we’re experiencing, yeah. Because along with ICE, both Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations, we have agents from ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI out here, and along with attorneys from DOJ and attorneys from our own ICE offices. So, it’s just been — it’s been amazing the support that we’re getting because some things that have been difficult to coordinate before because there are so many different agencies, we’ve been able to get everybody in the same room and get kind of real-time updates, real-time intelligence, and real-time advice to make sure that we’re doing this the right way.”

He added, “[W]hat we’re doing is we’re targeting the worst first, right? That’s who we’re getting. We’re focusing on those targets. We’re not targeting people in schools. We’re not targeting people in churches. We’re targeting people who are the worst. There’s a chance they’re going to go to some of those places and this administration has kind of taken some of the handcuffs off of us, in a way, right? We’re leaving the discretion with our officers and our officers are trained to make good decisions out there, and we support them. And that’s the one thing that we have to realize, these officers now, when we could have arrested somebody at a safe facility, right? A jail or a court lockup with one or two officers, now we have to go out into the streets. Now, most of our teams are at least ten agents and officers trying to arrest one individual.”

