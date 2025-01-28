Fake News Collapse: CNN Couldn’t Pull 500K Average Viewers During the Busiest News Week of the Year

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed CNN’s ratings struggles.

Nolte stated, “What MSNBC and CNN did…they just refused to tell their audience that Trump had a real chance and that was a lie that I think even the left couldn’t stand, which is why they’re tuning out. … [T]his lie hurt them. They weren’t prepared for it, and I think that’s one of the reasons why…CNN last week, despite the wildfires, despite Joe Biden’s goodbye message, and all the stuff going on with Trump as he was entering office on Monday, CNN…the week before the Inauguration…could not achieve 500,000 average primetime viewers.”

