MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump’s Funding Freeze ‘Completely Resuscitated the Democratic Party’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing federal loans and grants just “resuscitated” the Democrats.

Wallace said, “An observation i’ve had in the last 24 hours from pinging Democrats and frankly, inviting them on this show. What Trump has done, again, wittingly or unwittingly, is to completely resuscitate the Democratic Party. They were flatlined spiritually, politically basically, since the election night. And what he has done is — they have suddenly woken up. They remember why they’re there. They’re there to make the government work the way it’s supposed to work. They’re there to keep their promises to all voters, whether they voted for them or not.”

She continued, “Republican governors have a bleep ton of voters who would like their services funded their cancer research, and Republican governors are a lot closer to their constituents. Sometimes, they’re their neighbors.”

She added, “Those people will want to know why they can’t access Veterans Affairs mental health appointments they drove three hours and waited months to get was suddenly canceled because of a political stunt. What Trump has done is by pulling this political stunt, he has completely resuscitated the Democratic Party against him.”

Wallace concluded, “The difference is caring about the pardons requires a human to care about someone else, even a cop requires a cop to care about another cop. And I think if we’re being blunt, I’m not sure that’s the moment we live in. But this is about you. This is about your drugs. This is about your child care. This is about your food stamps. This is about you.”

