CNN, Guatemalan Shelter Director: Trump Immigration Approach Creating Deterrent, People Are Getting the Message

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett and CNN Senior National Correspondent David Culver stated that the changes under the Trump administration are having a deterrent effect on migration to the U.S. and Culver played video of a director of a migrant shelter in Guatemala who stated that migrants are getting the message from the Trump administration “for now.”

Burnett introduced the report by stating that “the raids do appear to be deterring some from trying to make it to the United States.”

Culver then reported from a bus terminal in Guatemala City, where he said migrants usually only wanted to go to the United States, “but that’s now changing.” He then played video where he spoke to a couple of individuals, who Culver said stated that they had been following news about deportation flights and the situation in the U.S. and “for them, that’s enough motivation to keep them going no further north than Mexico, assuming they can find work.”

Culver then reported from a migrant shelter in Guatemala, and played a clip of the director stating that the number of people in the shelter has fallen.

Culver also asked the director, “So, do you think the messaging from the Trump administration is being received by migrants?”

The director responded, “Yeah, for now.”

Culver also spoke to migrants who said that they were returning to their home country after the closure of the CBP One app.

Culver concluded that of the approximately 60 migrants he spoke to in the shelter, all had originally planned to come to the U.S., but due to “changes in migration policies, because of the risk of deportation, only two of them say they now are going to try to enter the United States.”

Burnett then said, “Well, whatever your view on this, it certainly shows there is effectiveness in what they are doing.”

